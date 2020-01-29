Cowen & Co. Maintains a Buy Rating on Caci International (CACI)

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Caci International (CACI), with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $267.18, close to its 52-week high of $274.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 70.1% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Caci International with a $279.50 average price target, which is a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $303.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $274.05 and a one-year low of $156.08. Currently, Caci International has an average volume of 139.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CACI in relation to earlier this year.

CACI International, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.