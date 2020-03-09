Cowen & Co. Maintains a Buy Rating on Amicus (FOLD)

In a report released today, Ritu Baral from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Amicus (FOLD), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.36, close to its 52-week low of $7.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 45.6% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amicus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.70, representing a 132.3% upside. In a report issued on March 3, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.62 and a one-year low of $7.11. Currently, Amicus has an average volume of 3.25M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients living with rare and orphan diseases. Its product include migalastat HCl, which is a small molecule that can be used as a monotherapy and in combination with enzyme replacement therapy for fabry disease.