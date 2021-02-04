Cowen & Co. Maintains a Buy Rating on Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

Cowen & Co. analyst John Blackledge maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) yesterday and set a price target of $2400.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2058.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Blackledge is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 72.9% success rate. Blackledge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class C, and IAC/InterActive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphabet Class A is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2305.15, implying an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $2056.00 price target.

Alphabet Class A’s market cap is currently $1298.1B and has a P/E ratio of 36.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.72.

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

