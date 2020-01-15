Cowen & Co. Maintains a Buy Rating on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

In a report released today, Ritu Baral from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY), with a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.44, close to its 52-week high of $125.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 50.3% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alnylam Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $137.73, a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $134.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Alnylam Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $209 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $211 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Read More on ALNY: