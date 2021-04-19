Cowen & Co. Keeps Their Hold Rating on Yum! Brands (YUM)

In a report issued on April 14, Andrew Charles from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Yum! Brands (YUM), with a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.77, close to its 52-week high of $118.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Charles is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 75.3% success rate. Charles covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Jack In The Box, and Domino’s Pizza.

Yum! Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.20, implying a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Atlantic Equities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

Based on Yum! Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.74 billion and net profit of $332 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.69 billion and had a net profit of $488 million.

Headquartered in Kentucky, Yum! Brands, Inc. is a service restaurant company, which develops, operates, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division.