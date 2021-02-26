Cowen & Co. Keeps Their Hold Rating on Carrier Global (CARR)

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Carrier Global (CARR), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 69.0% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carrier Global is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.17, a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Carrier Global’s market cap is currently $31.41B and has a P/E ratio of 16.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.55.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CARR in relation to earlier this year.

Carrier Global Corp is a provider of HVAC, refrigeration, fire and security solutions. The company’s products and services include Residential systems, Commerical systems, Transport Refrigeration, and Commercial Refrigeration. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the HVAC segment. Geographically, the firm has operational footprints in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and others, of which it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.