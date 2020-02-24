Cowen & Co. Keeps Their Hold Rating on Bristol Myers (BMY)

Cowen & Co. analyst Steve Scala maintained a Hold rating on Bristol Myers (BMY) today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.63, close to its 52-week high of $68.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Scala is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 66.0% success rate. Scala covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sanofi-Aventis Sa, Eli Lilly & Co, and Roche Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bristol Myers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.67.

Based on Bristol Myers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.95 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.06 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.97 billion and had a net profit of $1.19 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BMY in relation to earlier this year.

