Cowen & Co. Keeps Their Hold Rating on Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT)

Cowen & Co. analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Hold rating on Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.34, close to its 52-week low of $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 51.4% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Axovant Gene Therapies.

The company has a one-year high of $19.60 and a one-year low of $3.55. Currently, Axovant Gene Therapies has an average volume of 155.8K.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.