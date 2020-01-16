Cowen & Co. Keeps Their Buy Rating on XPO Logistics (XPO)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl reiterated a Buy rating on XPO Logistics (XPO) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.82, close to its 52-week high of $86.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 73.1% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on XPO Logistics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $89.75, implying a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $86.47 and a one-year low of $45.73. Currently, XPO Logistics has an average volume of 688.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XPO in relation to earlier this year.

XPO Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the Transportation and Logistics segments. The Transportation segment includes freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truck load, and global forwarding services.