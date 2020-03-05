Cowen & Co. Keeps Their Buy Rating on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

In a report released today, Phil Nadeau from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 49.3% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Syros Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50.

Based on Syros Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.79 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.03 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SYRS in relation to earlier this year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of novel gene control therapies for cancer and other diseases. It has developed a proprietary platform that is designed to systematically and efficiently analyse unexploited region of DNA in human disease tissue to identify and drug novel targets linked to genomically defined patient populations.