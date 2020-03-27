Cowen & Co. Keeps Their Buy Rating on Science Applications (SAIC)

In a report released yesterday, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Science Applications (SAIC), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.3% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

Science Applications has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.00, a 48.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Science Applications’ market cap is currently $3.89B and has a P/E ratio of 24.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.39.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

