Cowen & Co. Keeps Their Buy Rating on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Cowen & Co. analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) today and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.00, close to its 52-week low of $25.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 30.8% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $78.83, a 163.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Based on SAGE Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $169 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $158 million.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey in April 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.