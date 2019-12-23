Cowen & Co. Keeps Their Buy Rating on Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

Cowen & Co. analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Buy rating on Intercept Pharma (ICPT) yesterday and set a price target of $149.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 52.5% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercept Pharma with a $156.25 average price target, representing a 31.1% upside. In a report issued on December 13, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $133.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $131.87 and a one-year low of $56.76. Currently, Intercept Pharma has an average volume of 613.1K.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline is OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. The company was founded by Mark E. Pruzanski and Roberto Pellicciari on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

