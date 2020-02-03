Cowen & Co. Keeps Their Buy Rating on Booz Allen (BAH)

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Booz Allen (BAH), with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.04, close to its 52-week high of $82.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Booz Allen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.17.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $82.00 and a one-year low of $51.26. Currently, Booz Allen has an average volume of 1.15M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More on BAH: