Cowen & Co. Keeps Their Buy Rating on Argenx Se (ARGX)

Cowen & Co. analyst Yaron Werber maintained a Buy rating on Argenx Se (ARGX) today and set a price target of $191.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $156.50, close to its 52-week high of $167.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 69.9% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Springworks Therapeutics, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argenx Se is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $182.60, a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Piper Jaffray also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $194.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $167.64 and a one-year low of $100.20. Currently, Argenx Se has an average volume of 158.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More on ARGX: