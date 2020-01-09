Cowen & Co. Keeps Their Buy Rating on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on Allegheny Technologies (ATI) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 77.0% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Albany International, and Huntington Ingalls.

Allegheny Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.60.

The company has a one-year high of $29.50 and a one-year low of $17.03. Currently, Allegheny Technologies has an average volume of 1.22M.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components for different industries which include aerospace and defense, oil and gas, chemical process, and electrical energy. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Flat Rolled Products (FRP) segments.