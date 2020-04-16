Cowen & Co. Keeps a Hold Rating on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.92, close to its 52-week low of $13.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 61.9% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as General Dynamics, Triumph Group, and Embraer SA.

Spirit AeroSystems has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $41.79, an 116.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Spirit AeroSystems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.96 billion and net profit of $67.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.84 billion and had a net profit of $178 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates its business through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts or pylons, nacelles, and related engine components. The Wing Systems segment includes the development, production, and market of wings, wing components, and other miscellaneous structural parts to primarily aircraft original equipment manufacturer, related spares, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The company was founded on February 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Read More on SPR: