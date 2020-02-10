Cowen & Co. Keeps a Hold Rating on Regeneron (REGN)

Cowen & Co. analyst Yaron Werber maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron (REGN) today and set a price target of $386.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $386.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 75.0% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Springworks Therapeutics, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regeneron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $407.80, implying a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $409.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $442.00 and a one-year low of $271.37. Currently, Regeneron has an average volume of 757.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The company was founded by Alferd G. Gilman, Leonard S. Schleifer, and Eric M. Shooter on January 8, 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

Read More on REGN: