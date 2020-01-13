Cowen & Co. Keeps a Hold Rating on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

In a report released today, Joseph Thome from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.52.

PTC Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on PTC Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $60 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $48.33 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PTCT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically-differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.