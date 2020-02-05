Cowen & Co. Keeps a Hold Rating on Perspecta (PRSP)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Hold rating on Perspecta (PRSP) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.41, close to its 52-week high of $29.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 74.6% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Albany International, and Huntington Ingalls.

Perspecta has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $27.33.

Based on Perspecta’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.17 billion and net profit of $29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.08 billion and had a net profit of $38 million.

Perspecta, Inc. engages in the provision of end-to-end enterprise information technology services to government customers across the United States federal, state and local markets. It operates through the Defense and Intelligence; and Civilian and Health Care segments.

