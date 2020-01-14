Cowen & Co. Keeps a Hold Rating on Ironwood Pharma (IRWD)

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Hold rating on Ironwood Pharma (IRWD) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 42.9% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Ironwood Pharma has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ironwood Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $20.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.49 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, commercialization, and development of medicines. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation. The company was founded by Peter M. Hecht, Eric F.