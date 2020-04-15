Cowen & Co. Keeps a Hold Rating on GATX (GATX)

In a report released today, Matt Elkott from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on GATX (GATX), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.21, close to its 52-week low of $50.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 36.8% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Freightcar America, and Trinity Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for GATX with a $71.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on GATX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $357 million and net profit of $56.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $356 million and had a net profit of $49.2 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GATX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates business through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars, pays advalorem taxes and insurance, and provides other ancillary services. The ASC segment provides waterbone transportation of dry bulk commodities such as iron ore, coal, limestone aggregates, and metallurgical limestone, which serves end markets that includes steel making, domestic automobile manufacturing, electricity generation, and non-residential construction. The Portfolio Management segment is composed primarily of ownership in a group of joint ventures with Rolls-Royce plc that lease aircraft spare engines, as well as five liquefied gas-carrying vessels, the Norgas Vessels. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.