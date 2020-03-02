Cowen & Co. Keeps a Hold Rating on Emergent Biosolutions (EBS)

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Hold rating on Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) yesterday and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 39.8% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Stemline Therapeutics.

Emergent Biosolutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.00.

The company has a one-year high of $71.19 and a one-year low of $39.11. Currently, Emergent Biosolutions has an average volume of 310.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EBS in relation to earlier this year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats.