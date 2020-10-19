Cowen & Co. Keeps a Hold Rating on CSX (CSX)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Hold rating on CSX (CSX) on October 9 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $80.11, close to its 52-week high of $81.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 75.7% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Logistics Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

CSX has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.59, implying a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $81.40 and a one-year low of $46.81. Currently, CSX has an average volume of 3.61M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CSX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.