Cowen & Co. Keeps a Hold Rating on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Hold rating on Allegheny Technologies (ATI) on April 29 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.74, close to its 52-week high of $24.77.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allegheny Technologies with a $25.00 average price target.

Allegheny Technologies’ market cap is currently $3.15B and has a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.60.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components for different industries which include aerospace and defense, oil and gas, chemical process, and electrical energy. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Flat Rolled Products (FRP) segments. The HPMC segment includes production, conversion, and distribution of materials, including products from differentiated alloys, super alloys, and metallic powders. The FRP segment involves in the production, conversion and distribution of nickel-based alloys, specialty alloys, titanium and titanium-based alloys, and stainless steel in a variety of product forms including plate, sheet, engineered strip, and precision rolled strip. The company was founded on August 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.