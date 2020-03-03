Cowen & Co. Keeps a Buy Rating on Urogen Pharma (URGN)

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Buy rating on Urogen Pharma (URGN) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 39.8% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Urogen Pharma with a $50.50 average price target, a 90.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.21 and a one-year low of $20.72. Currently, Urogen Pharma has an average volume of 155.5K.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of non-surgical and localized solutions for urological pathologies to address a clinical unmet need in field of uro-oncology.