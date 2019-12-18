Cowen & Co. Keeps a Buy Rating on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

Cowen & Co. analyst Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.52, close to its 52-week low of $4.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 52.1% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Syros Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

The company has a one-year high of $11.93 and a one-year low of $4.45. Currently, Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 266.5K.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of novel gene control therapies for cancer and other diseases. It has developed a proprietary platform that is designed to systematically and efficiently analyse unexploited region of DNA in human disease tissue to identify and drug novel targets linked to genomically defined patient populations.