Cowen & Co. Keeps a Buy Rating on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on Norfolk Southern (NSC) today and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $216.58, close to its 52-week high of $219.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 70.7% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Norfolk Southern is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $207.00, which is a -4.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $219.88 and a one-year low of $165.97. Currently, Norfolk Southern has an average volume of 1.38M.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.