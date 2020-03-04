Cowen & Co. Keeps a Buy Rating on Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released today, Phil Nadeau from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine (NBIX), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 47.1% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neurocrine is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $122.86, a 28.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, William Blair also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Neurocrine’s market cap is currently $8.54B and has a P/E ratio of 280.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.41.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders.