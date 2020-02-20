Cowen & Co. Keeps a Buy Rating on Jack In The Box (JACK)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Charles from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Jack In The Box (JACK), with a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Charles is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 74.1% success rate. Charles covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Domino’s Pizza, and Yum! Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jack In The Box is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $93.38, a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

Based on Jack In The Box’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $22.06 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $34.18 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 146 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JACK in relation to earlier this year.

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments.