Cowen & Co. Keeps a Buy Rating on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Buy rating on ImmunoGen (IMGN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.69, close to its 52-week high of $6.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 42.4% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ImmunoGen is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

Based on ImmunoGen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.75 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $40.83 million.

ImmunoGen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-drug conjugate therapies that meaningfully improve the lives of people with cancer. Its product candidates include Mirvetuximab soravtansine, Coltuximab ravtansine, IMGN7779 and IMGN632. The company was founded in March 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.