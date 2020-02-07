Cowen & Co. Keeps a Buy Rating on Hub Group (HUBG)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on Hub Group (HUBG) today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.38, close to its 52-week high of $55.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 70.4% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Hub Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.00.

Hub Group’s market cap is currently $1.88B and has a P/E ratio of 17.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.80.

Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company, which engaegs in the provision of intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services. It operates through the Hub and Mode segments. The Hub segment offers comprehensive intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services.