Cowen & Co. Keeps a Buy Rating on Daseke (DSKE)

In a report issued on October 30, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Daseke (DSKE), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.90, close to its 52-week high of $7.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 76.1% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Logistics Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Daseke has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.83, which is a 29.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.50 and a one-year low of $0.86. Currently, Daseke has an average volume of 462.1K.

Daseke, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers. The Specialized Solutions segment delivers transportation and logistics solutions that include super heavy haul, high-value customized, over-dimensional, commercial glass and high-security cargo solutions. The company was founded by Don R. Daseke on November 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.