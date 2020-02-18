Cowen & Co. Keeps a Buy Rating on Bombardier (BDRBF)

Brian Anderson- February 18, 2020, 5:10 AM EDT

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on Bombardier (BDRBF) today and set a price target of $1.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 71.2% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bombardier is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.42, a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Desjardins also upgraded the stock to Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.27 and a one-year low of $0.85. Currently, Bombardier has an average volume of 480.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bombardier, Inc. manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts