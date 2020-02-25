Cowen & Co. Keeps a Buy Rating on Bombardier (BDRBF)

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Bombardier (BDRBF), with a price target of $1.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.92, close to its 52-week low of $0.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 68.9% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bombardier with a $1.52 average price target, implying a 60.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Desjardins also upgraded the stock to Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $2.27 and a one-year low of $0.85. Currently, Bombardier has an average volume of 528.3K.

Bombardier, Inc. manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.