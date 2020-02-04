Cowen & Co. Keeps a Buy Rating on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Allegheny Technologies (ATI), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.41, close to its 52-week low of $16.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 73.3% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Albany International, and Huntington Ingalls.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allegheny Technologies with a $24.00 average price target.

Allegheny Technologies’ market cap is currently $2.15B and has a P/E ratio of 9.85. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.99.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components for different industries which include aerospace and defense, oil and gas, chemical process, and electrical energy. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Flat Rolled Products (FRP) segments.