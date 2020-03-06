Cowen & Co. Keeps a Buy Rating on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

Cowen & Co. analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma (ALBO) yesterday and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 50.2% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Albireo Pharma with a $53.67 average price target, which is a 130.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Based on Albireo Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.52 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.86 million.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline includes A4250, Elobixibat, and A3384.