Cowen & Co. Initiates a Buy Rating on Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) received a Buy rating from Cowen & Co. analyst Marc Frahm today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Frahm is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 45.9% success rate. Frahm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Scholar Rock Holding, and Magenta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.00.

The company has a one-year high of $59.49 and a one-year low of $6.01. Currently, Constellation Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 619.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CNST in relation to earlier this year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics in the field of epigenetics. The company utilizes epigenetics platform, which enables to validate targets and generate small molecules against these targets that selectively modulate gene expression in tumor and immune cells to drive anti-tumor activity. Its product candidates include CPI-0610, CPI-1205, and CPI-0209. The company was founded by Danny Reinberg, David Allis, and Yang Shi on January 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.