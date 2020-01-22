Cowen & Co. Downgrades Huntington Ingalls (HII) to Hold

Huntington Ingalls (HII) received a Hold rating and a $280.00 price target from Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $278.57, close to its 52-week high of $279.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 75.2% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Albany International, and Transdigm Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Huntington Ingalls is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $277.50.

The company has a one-year high of $279.71 and a one-year low of $193.53. Currently, Huntington Ingalls has an average volume of 287.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 145 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HII in relation to earlier this year.

