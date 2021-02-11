Cowen & Co. Believes USA Truck (USAK) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on February 8, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on USA Truck (USAK), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.91, close to its 52-week high of $13.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 73.9% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Logistics Group, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on USA Truck is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

Based on USA Truck’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $159 million and net profit of $5.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $124 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.83 million.

USA Truck, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking, and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Van Buren, AR.