Cowen & Co. Believes Union Pacific (UNP) Won’t Stop Here

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on Union Pacific (UNP) on October 9 and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $209.85, close to its 52-week high of $210.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 75.7% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Logistics Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Union Pacific with a $204.16 average price target, which is a -2.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $210.95 and a one-year low of $105.08. Currently, Union Pacific has an average volume of 2.6M.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co., operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.