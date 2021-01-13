Cowen & Co. Believes Trinity Industries (TRN) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on December 22, Matt Elkott from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Trinity Industries (TRN), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.45, close to its 52-week high of $28.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 63.2% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Greenbrier, and Cummins.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trinity Industries is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.88, representing a -7.9% downside. In a report issued on December 14, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.74 and a one-year low of $14.53. Currently, Trinity Industries has an average volume of 897.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trinity Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services. The Rail Products Group segment includes the results of heads business. The All Other segment includes the results of highway products business. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.