Cowen & Co. Believes Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Still Has Room to Grow

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on Radiant Logistics (RLGT) on August 11 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.54, close to its 52-week high of $5.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 74.9% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Logistics Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Radiant Logistics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.94 and a one-year low of $3.08. Currently, Radiant Logistics has an average volume of 200.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to the costs of executives, board of directors professional services such as legal and consulting, amortization of intangible assets and certain other corporate costs associated with operating as a public company. The company was founded by Bohn H. Crain in March 15, 2001 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.