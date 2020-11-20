Cowen & Co. Believes Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Still Has Room to Grow

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on Radiant Logistics (RLGT) on November 10 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.72, close to its 52-week high of $5.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 75.4% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Logistics Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Radiant Logistics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Radiant Logistics’ market cap is currently $284.2M and has a P/E ratio of 27.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.57.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RLGT in relation to earlier this year.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to the costs of executives, board of directors professional services such as legal and consulting, amortization of intangible assets and certain other corporate costs associated with operating as a public company. The company was founded by Bohn H. Crain in March 15, 2001 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.