Cowen & Co. Believes Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Still Has Room to Grow

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr assigned a Buy rating to Otis Worldwide (OTIS) on February 2 and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.05, close to its 52-week high of $68.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 58.7% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and Science Applications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Otis Worldwide with a $69.67 average price target.

Otis Worldwide’s market cap is currently $27.75B and has a P/E ratio of 37.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.50.

Otis Worldwide Corp is an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. The firm is organized into two segments namely New Equipment and Services. The New Equipment segment is engaged in designing, manufacturing, selling and installation of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings and infrastructure projects. The service segment involved in maintenance and repair services and also provide modernization services to upgrade elevators and escalators. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Service segment.