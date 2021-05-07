Cowen & Co. Believes KBR (KBR) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on April 29, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on KBR (KBR), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.49, close to its 52-week high of $40.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 70.6% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for KBR with a $43.75 average price target, representing a 10.1% upside. In a report issued on April 19, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

KBR’s market cap is currently $5.72B and has a P/E ratio of 73.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.16.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KBR in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Eileen Akerson, the EVP & GC of KBR sold 1,779 shares for a total of $68,492.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

KBR, Inc. engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other. The Government Solutions segment provides full life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies. The Technology Solutions segment combines KBR’s proprietary technologies, equipment, and catalyst supply and associated knowledge-based services into a global business for refining, petrochemicals, inorganic, and specialty chemicals as well as gasification, syngas, ammonia, nitric acid, and fertilizers. The Energy Solutions segment provides full life-cycle support solutions across the upstream, midstream and downstream hydrocarbons markets. The Non-strategic Business segment represents the operations or activities which the company intends to exit upon completion of existing contracts. The Other segment includes corporate expenses and general and administrative expenses not allocated to the business segments above. The company was founded on March 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More on KBR: