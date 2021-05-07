Cowen & Co. Believes Johnson Controls (JCI) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on April 30, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Johnson Controls (JCI), with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $64.87, close to its 52-week high of $65.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 70.6% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Johnson Controls has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.17, representing a 6.8% upside. In a report issued on April 22, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $65.18 and a one-year low of $26.23. Currently, Johnson Controls has an average volume of 4.26M.

Johnson Controls International plc is a diversified technology and multi-industrial company. The company’s operations include creation of intelligent buildings, air systems, HVAC controls, security and fire safety solutions, providing efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure, and next-generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities.

