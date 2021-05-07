Cowen & Co. Believes General Dynamics (GD) Won’t Stop Here

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on General Dynamics (GD) on April 29 and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $192.68, close to its 52-week high of $192.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 63.7% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and L3Harris Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for General Dynamics with a $199.13 average price target, implying a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $243.00 price target.

Based on General Dynamics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.39 billion and net profit of $708 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.75 billion and had a net profit of $706 million.

Virginia-based General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company. The company provides the world’s most technologically advanced business jets, wheeled combat vehicles, command and control systems and nuclear submarines. It operates through five business groups: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

