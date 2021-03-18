Cowen & Co. Believes Daseke (DSKE) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on March 16, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Daseke (DSKE), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.45, close to its 52-week high of $7.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 78.5% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Logistics Group, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Daseke with a $9.25 average price target, implying a 32.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Northland Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $8.50 price target.

Daseke’s market cap is currently $484.5M and has a P/E ratio of 699.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.96.

Daseke, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers. The Specialized Solutions segment delivers transportation and logistics solutions that include super heavy haul, high-value customized, over-dimensional, commercial glass and high-security cargo solutions. The company was founded by Don R. Daseke on November 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.