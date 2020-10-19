Cowen & Co. Believes Canadian Pacific (CP) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on October 9, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Pacific (CP), with a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $325.09, close to its 52-week high of $327.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 75.7% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Logistics Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Pacific with a $317.89 average price target, a -2.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$451.00 price target.

Based on Canadian Pacific’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.79 billion and net profit of $635 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.98 billion and had a net profit of $724 million.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. engages in the provision of rail service. It offers rail and intermodal transportation services. It also transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.